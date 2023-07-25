Owen Wilson’s dream co-star “would love” to work with him.

The “Zoolander” star recently revealed that Nicolas Cage is who “pops to mind” when People asked the actor who he’d most like to work with.

“I love Nicolas Cage,” Wilson, 54, gushed. “I’ve just loved him in so many movies.”

Fortunately for the “Paint” actor, Cage, 59, reciprocated the feeling, calling Wilson a “superb talent.

“I would love to work with Owen,” the Oscar winner told People. “I have admired him since he came on in ‘Bottle Rocket’.

“[Wilson is] unlike anyone,” the “Renfield” star added, “except he does remind me of Dennis Hopper.”

Cage then recounted a story, sharing when he first came to realize that Wilson resembles the late “Speed” actor and “Easy Rider” director.

“I remember a million years ago I had a big party when I had an apartment in [downtown L.A.] and Owen was there,” Cage recalled. “I was standing across the room with Jack Nicholson and we were both observing Owen and I asked Jack, ‘Don’t you think he resembles Dennis Hopper both physically and energetically?’ Jack said, ‘Him?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And we both watched Owen a bit longer and then had some lemon tart.”

Wilson landed his breakout role in the 1996 comedy-crime “Bottle Rocket”. The actor told People that after starring in the film, Hollywood figures like Cage began to know his name.