Britney Spears is a new auntie.

On Monday, the pop star shared photos from her visit with former NSYNC member Lance Bass, his husband Michael Turchin, and their twin babies.

“I’m a new auntie for Lance’s babies !!! They are absolutely gorgeous babies !!!” she wrote on Twitter alongside the pictures.

In the pics, Spears poses while holding one of the babies, next to Bass and his husband.

Bass and Turchin welcomed little Violet Betty and Alexander James via surrogate on Oct. 13, 2021 and announced the news in December of that year.

At the time, Bass spoke with People about how fatherhood had been going in those first few months.

“It’s actually been better than expected,” the singer said. “It’s been a lot easier than we thought. We’re just lucky — and knocking on wood right now that this doesn’t change.”

He added, “They’ve been so well-behaved. They don’t make too much noise. They cry when they need to get changed and fed.”