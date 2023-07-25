Gisele Bündchen’s alleged reaction to her ex-husband Tom Brady’s new romance with Irina Shayk has been hitting headlines.

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage.

After photos and video footage of Brady and Shayk looking cozy over the weekend surfaced online, with Page Six sharing the snaps, sources told TMZ Bündchen is “not happy at all” about the alleged new romance.

The news was reported just a few days after Bündchen celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 20.

Despite the above source comment, TMZ stated another insider told them: “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on.”

Another source told People that Bündchen “is on holiday in Brazil at the moment and is living her life, but she’s said in the past that she just wants him to be happy.”

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel ex-wife share son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10, together.

He’s also a father to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

A source told ET of Brady and Shayk’s romance, “Tom and Irina have run in the same circle for a while and have always gotten along great.”

The source noted that the pair “spent time together” in June while attending the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardina, and that they “hit it off.”

“The two have been talking for about a month and have enjoyed their time together,” the source said, “but it’s not too serious.”