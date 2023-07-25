Click to share this via email

Ariana Madix is the latest “bombshell” hitting Fiji.

On Monday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star teased her highly-anticipated appearance on the reality dating show “Love Island USA”, while a new preview offered the first look at her big entrance onto the show.

In the preview, Madix hosts a “high stakes game of Mr. & Mrs.” with a big prize in store for the contestants.

“She’s just an icon. You look up ‘bad bitch’ in the dictionary, you gonna see a picture of Ariana,” says Hannah Wright in a confessional.

On Instagram, Madix shared a photo of herself on the set of the show in Fiji, writing, “i can’t believe i’m popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week! like.. i am GATHERED around the fire pit! 🥹”

The official Peacock Twitter account also shared a video of Madix teasing the “reality TV crossover you didn’t know you needed.”

The reality TV crossover you didn't know you needed. Ariana Madix arrives at the #LoveIslandUSA Villa tomorrow, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/YlEeOhq6sZ — Peacock (@peacock) July 25, 2023

A preview of the reality star’s special appearance on the show also aired on TV, promising that Madix “delivers the drama.”

Ariana lowkey manifested popping up on Love Island 😭 She ate this entrance! pic.twitter.com/UZUXv7mvpQ — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 25, 2023

Madix teased her appearance on “Love Island USA” earlier this month in a video on TikTok.

In the video, Madix lip synced to the show’s popular catchphrase, “A new bombshell has entered the villa.”

The new “Love Island USA” episode featuring Madix premieres Tuesday, July 25.