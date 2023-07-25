Cara Delevingne is proud of her sobriety journey.

Since ditching alcohol, the 30-year-old supermodel said she feels “stable” and “calmer,” telling Elle UK in a new interview that it’s “been worth every second.”

Delevingne — who checked herself into rehab last year for substance abuse issues — admitted she experienced a “reality check” after seeing those erratic paparazzi photos of herself at the airport, which circulated the internet at the time.

“It hasn’t [been easy], but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it.’ It’s been worth every second,” she said. “I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer.”

The model — who opened up to Vogue earlier this year about her “heartbreaking” reality check — added that she’s found comfort in speaking out about her struggles with drugs and alcohol.

“For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me,” she told the magazine. “I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully.”