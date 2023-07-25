Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe might as well be twins.

Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actress and her 23-year-old daughter walked the green carpet at the annual Sea Change summer party for advocacy group Oceana.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Strolls The Streets Of Paris With Her Mom And Nieces

In a post on Instagram, Witherspoon shared some behind-the-scenes pics of her and Ava getting ready for the event.

“Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈 #BiossancePartner,” she captioned the post.

In the first pic, the mother and daughter pose for a selfie in their hotel robes, with the next snap showing off the makeup they were applying.

A third photo shows Witherspoon and her daughter on the green carpet at the event, wearing strapless looks.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon’s Ex-Husband Jim Toth Spotted With Rumoured New Girlfriend In Costa Rica

Witherspoon wore a dressed in a sage green cinched dress, while Ava donned a champagne white top.

“The perfect duo,” the proud mom captioned the last photo.

Witherspoon shares Ava and her brother Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. In March, the actress announced that she and husband Jim Toth were divorcing.