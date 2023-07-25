Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe might as well be twins.
Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actress and her 23-year-old daughter walked the green carpet at the annual Sea Change summer party for advocacy group Oceana.
READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Strolls The Streets Of Paris With Her Mom And Nieces
In a post on Instagram, Witherspoon shared some behind-the-scenes pics of her and Ava getting ready for the event.
“Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈 #BiossancePartner,” she captioned the post.
In the first pic, the mother and daughter pose for a selfie in their hotel robes, with the next snap showing off the makeup they were applying.
A third photo shows Witherspoon and her daughter on the green carpet at the event, wearing strapless looks.
READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon’s Ex-Husband Jim Toth Spotted With Rumoured New Girlfriend In Costa Rica
Witherspoon wore a dressed in a sage green cinched dress, while Ava donned a champagne white top.
“The perfect duo,” the proud mom captioned the last photo.
Witherspoon shares Ava and her brother Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. In March, the actress announced that she and husband Jim Toth were divorcing.