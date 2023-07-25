Terry Crews and Ryan Reynolds are raising awareness for an important cause.

Crews took part in a special PSA, with him reprising his role as President Camacho from the film “Idiocracy” to highlight what you can do to test for colon cancer.

Crews starred in the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Lead From Behind initiative clip, with him having a colonoscopy while in character.

Reynolds’ creative agency Maximum Effort teamed up with the non-profit organization, as well as Crews’ creative company, Super Serious, to reveal how important it is to get checked.

Crews said in a statement of getting back into character as President Camacho for the PSA, “I’ve partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Lead From Behind because together we can prevent unnecessary suffering from The Preventable Cancer.

“The outrageous persona of President Camacho demands the attention this cause deserves. Reprising this role felt like the perfect way to continue to raise awareness and encourage people to get screened.”

Last year, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney underwent preventative colonoscopies, which led to Reynolds working with Crews.

“Last year, Rob McElhenney and I filmed our colonoscopies for the world to see. It wasn’t comfortable but it was important,” Reynolds said.

“The impact was so great that apparently, the President of the United States in the 25th century heard about it. We applaud President Camacho for his bravery – and also idiocy. And we’re indebted to Super Serious and Mike Judge for their help towards the cause of eradicating colon cancer.”

Michael Sapienza, the CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, revealed just how important preventive checkups are, saying in a statement how screenings can “prevent colon cancer through the detection and removal of precancerous growths called polyps.

“That’s why colon cancer is The Preventable Cancer… Screening can also detect cancer at an early stage, when treatment is usually more successful. Lead From Behind aims to spread this message, break down the stigma, and encourage everyone to get screened.”