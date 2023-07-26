Tori Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, is sharing an update on the singer’s health after she was amid his wife’s hospitalized when she was found unconscious.

In a post her shared via Instagram Story, Murillo revealed Kelly’s condition had improved, but some questions about her ailment were still awaiting answers.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” he wrote. “Not fully out of the woods yet, but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.”

He concluded by writing, “Your love and kindness as been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

Previously, Murillo shared an emotional message with his Instagram followers.

Early Tuesday, the 33-year-old basketball player took to his Instagram Story, simply sharing a black screen accompanied by the lyrics to Kelly’s song with Justin Bieber, “Where Do I Fit In”.

The post played Kelly’s verse, in which she sings: “When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities / It’s then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side.”

“And you say to me,” Bieber sings on the 2021 track as Kelly, 30, croons, “It’ll be all right.”

Photo: Instagram/ @AndréMurillo

Murillo’s post comes after news broke Monday that doctors found blood clots in Kelly’s legs and lungs after she fell unconscious over the weekend. TMZ reports that the singer’s situation is “really serious.”

Kelly and Murillo tied the knot in 2018 and celebrated five years of marriage in May.