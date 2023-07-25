Tori Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, shared an emotional message amid his wife’s hospitalization.

Early Tuesday, the 33-year-old basketball player took to his Instagram Story, simply sharing a black screen accompanied by the lyrics to Kelly’s song with Justin Bieber, “Where Do I Fit In”.

The post played Kelly’s verse, in which she sings: “When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities / It’s then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side.”

“And you say to me,” Bieber sings on the 2021 track as Kelly, 30, croons, “It’ll be all right.”

Murillo’s post comes after news broke Monday that doctors found blood clots in Kelly’s legs and lungs after she fell unconscious over the weekend. TMZ reports that the singer’s situation is “really serious.”

Kelly and Murillo tied the knot in 2018 and celebrated five years of marriage in May.