Bronny James is recovering in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout.

On Monday, the 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James was rushed to hospital following the medical incident.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the James family said in a statement to ET. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The spokesperson added, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

TMZ also obtained dispatch audio of a 911 call that was placed at 9:26 a.m. on Monday from USC’s Galen Center, where Bronny practices and plays with his team, the Trojans.

The basketball player was taken to hospital by ambulance while unconscious.

Bronny, whose full name is LeBron Raymone James Jr., was named a McDonald’s All-American as a high school senior earlier this year.

In May, he committed to the UCS Trojans, and his father has expressed his wish to eventually play alongside his son in the NBA.