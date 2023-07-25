Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have called it quits after more than three years together.

People confirmed the couple had split after revealing their engagement in their “BESO” music video back in March.

Sources told the mag that “despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.”

The former lovebirds were first romantically linked in August 2021, before they went public with their romance on social media the following month.

Billboard claimed earlier this year that they’d met at a Las Vegas hotel lounge during the 2019 Latin Grammys after months of messaging each other on Instagram.

Alejandro told the publication of his other half in March, “Rosi has a more solid music base than I do in the sense that I’m more extroverted in my music, but she’s far more disciplined.

“But she’s a freak-crazy workaholic. Piano lessons, dance lessons, voice lessons; what else can you learn when no one sings like you? At the beginning, I didn’t really get it, but after some time, I said, ‘OK, let me try to follow her lead and see.’ And the difference is huge.”

Rosalía gushed at the time that her then-fiancé was “far more relaxed” than she is, which helped her maintain her “balance.”