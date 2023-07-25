Kris Tyson is coming out as transgender.

The YouTube star, known for appearing next to MrBeast, revealed that she is a trans woman, opening up about herself and her pronouns while appearing on fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla’s show.

“I am a woman! She/her” Tyson, 27, declared. “I’ve never said that publicly, but I’ve been fully confident in that decision for over a year now.”

The content creator candidly spoke about her journey, sharing that she began hormone replacement therapy in February. She also grew out her hair and began to publicly present herself as feminine.

“I wasn’t quite sure who I was yet, but I knew I was not cisgender. So I needed the freedom to be able to express myself and be able to figure out who I was,” she explained. “For a while, I was trying gender fluid. I was like, ‘What is making me feel like I’m bi-gender? What is tying me to this masculinity?’”

“After a lot of talking with a therapist and a lot of self reflection, I realized it was really just this societal pressure of, ‘You’re Chris from MrBeast. You’re the guy that starts the fires. You’re the guy that builds the stuff.’ My whole life I’ve enjoyed doing those things, but I’ve never really felt like ‘the guy,’” she continued.

Tyson added that, in her sleep, she “would have vivid dreams that I was a woman.

“And I would wake up in the morning and it was just like getting ripped out of a reality that I didn’t want to be taken out of,” she told Padilla. “There were times where I would just sleep all day because it was more fun or more enjoyable to do that because the real world. I didn’t feel connected to it.”

For more of Tyson speaking her truth, watch the full interview below.