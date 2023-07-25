Whitney Port is opening up about her weight.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the former “The Hills” star got candid about appearing too thin, admitting that even her husband, Tim Rosenman, has expressed concern.

Over an image of herself with her son, the 38-year-old wrote that she wanted to “address my weight real quick.

“I’ve gotten a lot of comment about looking too thin,” Port wrote. “At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing.”

Photo: Whitney Port/Instagram

“He has been worried about me,” she continued. “I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it’s not something I’m consciously thinking about! I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me. It’s not how I want to look or feel though.”

Port added, “My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality. Both are unacceptable and I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.”

The reality star has received comments on a number of recent photos from fans expressing worries about her weight.

On one recent post, one fan wrote, “I hope she’s alright 😔 I’m worried about her,” while another added, “I hope you’re okay. Love you Whit ❤️.”