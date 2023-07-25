The royal family reportedly don’t want a repeat of Prince Harry’s tell-all book Spare’s release.

Harry — who stepped down as a senior royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle in March 2020 — spoke out about life in the family in the much-talked about memoir, that hit shelves in January.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen — who wrote The King: The Life of King Charles III — has now told Us Weekly that the family are keeping an eye on Prince George’s relationship with his younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Andersen said of the future King, who recently turned 10 on July 22, “They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure.

“He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden.”

Harry didn’t hold back when discussing his up and down relationship with his older brother Prince William in his book and how he felt like the “spare” to the “heir.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Asked To Return To U.S. On Air Force One After Queen’s Funeral, But Their Request Was Denied

Andersen added of George’s siblings, “by the same token, they don’t wanna feel sidelined. They don’t wanna feel invisible in his shadow.”

He continued, “The royal family does not want another kid writing a book … another edition of Spare.

“Obviously, Harry was very hurt by being in the shadow of his brother. I think they’re aware of that.”

The author insisted that the “family dynamic” between George and his younger siblings “is much healthier than it normally would be in the royal family.”

He went on to talk about Harry’s relationship with William, which is thought to have hit a new low after the Spare release and the release of Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Surprises Youngsters At Event Honouring His Late Mother Princess Diana

Andersen said, “I don’t see any anybody holding out the olive branch on either side.

“It’s almost as if they’ve just settled into this situation. It’s unfortunate.”

Andersen also commented on George, Charlotte and Louis being the first set of royals to really grow up with social media.

“The intrusions on their privacy are just gonna be that much greater so that they have to walk this line, William and Kate do, of protecting the kids’ privacy,” Andersen told the mag. “[They’re] trying to make sure they grow up as normal as they can — but also giving the British people and the world what is required of them, which is visibility.”