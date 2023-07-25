The world is pulling for Bronny James.

On Tuesday, news broke that NBA star LeBron James’ son was rushed to hospital the day before after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” his family said in a statement.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the statement continued. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

On social media, NBA stars, celebrities, sports journalists and more shared words of support for Bronny.

Among those was Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January.

Others also shared their support for the up-and-coming basketball star.