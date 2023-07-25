Click to share this via email

The world is pulling for Bronny James.

On Tuesday, news broke that NBA star LeBron James’ son was rushed to hospital the day before after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” his family said in a statement.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the statement continued. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

On social media, NBA stars, celebrities, sports journalists and more shared words of support for Bronny.

Among those was Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January.

Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023

Others also shared their support for the up-and-coming basketball star.

Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 25, 2023

All the best to Bronny James and his family. Scary situation. Here’s hoping for a speedy, full recovery.🙏 https://t.co/HXlEgyatOk — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 25, 2023

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for Bronny — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 25, 2023

Prayers to Bronny man 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) July 25, 2023

As a parent I can’t even imagine how terrifying this event has been for the entire James family. Prayers up for Bronny & the family. Here’s to a speedy recovery. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/l7Pzv9GHbU — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) July 25, 2023

Incredibly scary. So, so glad medical staff and emergency workers did what needed hey did and he’s okay. https://t.co/54nzhGOP4H — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) July 25, 2023