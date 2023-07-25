Click to share this via email

The season 2 trailer for Netflix’s “Heartstopper” is here.

The look-ahead clip sees Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring respectively as the young couple journey through their relationship, get ready for prom and set off to France with their classmates.

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in “Heartstopper” season 2. — Photo: Netflix

“Heartstopper” season 2. — Photo: Netflix

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: “Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke) navigate their new relationship; Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) face unforeseen challenges and Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Netflix also unveiled new photos from the upcoming season.

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in “Heartstopper” season 2. — Photo: Netflix

Will Gao as Tao Xu and Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent in “Heartstopper” season 2. — Photo: Netflix

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent in “Heartstopper” season 2. — Photo: Netflix

“Heartstopper” season 2. — Photo: Netflix

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney in “Heartstopper” season 2. — Photo: Netflix

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in “Heartstopper” season 2. — Photo: Netflix

Since the queer rom-comedy series premiered on Netflix in April 2022, it quickly reached the streamer’s top ten list in 54 countries and was renewed for a second and third season.

The coming-of-age teen drama also stars Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Olivia Colman.

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney in “Heartstopper” season 2. — Photo: Netflix

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in “Heartstopper” season 2. — Photo: Netflix

“Heartstopper” season 2 premieres on Netflix August 3.