Sheryl Lee Ralph’s son has been through a lot.

The “Abbott Elementary” star is on the new cover of AARP The Magazine, and in it she opens up her son suffering two terrible incidents, including being shot during a mugging.

“When Etienne was in college, he had a car accident and suffered a concussion. It changed his whole brain,” Ralph recalled. “Then he got mugged, and they shot him three times. He woke up in the hospital with two bullets in his leg and a wound in his forehead where a bullet had grazed him.”

The 66-year-old actress said that when she heard that her son had been shot, she “collapsed and dropped the phone.”

“I didn’t even listen to the rest. But they didn’t kill him, thank God,” she said. “Now he runs his own production company and nonprofit, WalkGoodLA, which is centred around healing, mental health and overall well-being.”

The Emmy-winner’s son was mugged in November 2013, and two years later he shared a post on Instagram reflecting on being shot.

“At this point i feel like i’m living in the twilight zone. SHOT? HOW? WHY ME?! Who would want to shoot me? I had all these questions,” Etienne wrote. “I searched every inch of my brain to figure out what events could have transpired for me to reach this point in my life. Till this day I can’t figure out. Which is why I don’t drink or smoke anymore. It’s safe to say I was belligerently ‘drunk and high at the same time.’ Fast forward to today, I am 2 years sober, full of life, and ready to take on the world one day at a time. I still have nerve damage in my leg and will probably have it for a long time.”

He added, “And as for the father and son who robbed and shot me (yes you read that right), I forgive them. My mother might not, but I do. Yes what they did was wrong, but Luke 23:34 says ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.’ Amen.”