A new chapter of “The Exorcist” has arrived and it is definitely not for the faint hearted. Ellen Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil in “The Exorcist: Believer,” a sequel directed by David Gordon Green.

Leslie Odom Jr. plays a parent sending his daughter off at school in the new caravan before she and her buddy vanish. They were eventually located after a thorough search, but the girls don’t know how long they were gone, and strange events soon begin to occur. As the parents of the two girls begin their search for explanations, they learn about Chris MacNeil, played by Ellen Burstyn in the original movie, who not only recognises the serious danger the children are in but also encounters the physical ghost of her past.

“Believer” also features Ann Dowd, Okwui Okpokwasili, Jennifer Nettles and Raphael Sbarge.

“The Exorcist: Believer” will be released in cinemas on October 13. The newest trailer is available to view below: