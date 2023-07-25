According to will.i.am, his recent collaborator, Britney Spears is “sitting on a plethora of [unreleased] songs.”

While joining “TMZ Live” for a discussion about his and Spears’ new song “Mind Your Business” — which the two had recorded the majority of back in 2013, then completed production recently before sharing it with the world — the rapper explained why there’s a good reason for fans to expect more music from the “princess of pop.”

“I could tell you from this experience of fine tuning ‘Mind Your Business’, she sent over some ideas like, ‘Hey put this on it.’ And then I’m like, ‘Yo Britney’ like this idea that she just gave right now is actually a new song. This is freaking crazy,” the rapper recalled. “She gave this idea that was like ‘wow.’

will.i.am emphasized that Spears “has an idea factory” in her head.

“I could only image that Britney is sitting on a plethora of songs that she’s done with different producers. I’m pretty sure her and Pharrell probably have stuff that was unreleased,” he continued. “She has to have. No artist that is that prolific, that’s an ideation machine doesn’t have a plethora of songs. The moment she goes in a studio and focuses on a record, you know it’s going to be earth-shattering because there’s not that many people that have been through what she’s been through that is going to help folks that have similar situations.”

The Black Eyed Peas frontman, 48, added that whatever the “Scream & Shout” singer decides to do will be “amazing.”

Though will.i.am didn’t disclose whether or not fans can expect more collaborations from him and Spears — given that the new collab marks their fourth song together — he did share why they decided to release the track now after all these years.

“We live in a time where not only celebrities and famous people have their privacy infringed upon, everybody has their privacy infringed upon hence the lyric, you know, ‘Too much looky-looky/ I’m so sick of … watchy, whoa/ Hands up in the cookie jar/ They watchin’ me, they watchin’ ya,'” the musician explained, stressing that the song isn’t just about Spears’ years-long rocky experience with paparazzi and invasion of privacy.

“Like every single person that is on social media that didn’t read the terms and conditions that have people in their cookies, you too are infringed upon when it comes to your privacy,” he said, “and that should not be the case.”