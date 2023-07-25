The first look photo of “No One Will Save You” is here and the science fiction psychological thriller also has a premiere date.

“No One Will Save You” starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kaitlyn Dever will debut exclusively on Hulu in the United States on September 22.

The story revolves around Brynn Adams (Dever), a gifted and imaginative young lady who has been excluded from her community, and Brynn, who is lonely but never gives up, takes comfort inside the walls of her childhood house, but one night, weird noises from clearly inhuman visitors awaken her. Brynn engages in an action-packed showdown with a variety of extraterrestrial creatures who both endanger her future and make her confront her past.

The film is written and directed by Brian Duffield.

This will be Dever’s second role in 2023 as the actress is also scheduled to feature in Taika Waititi’s forthcoming biographical sports comedy-drama “Next Goal Wins.” Dever previously appeared in the 2022 film “Rosaline” and the 2021 adaption of “Dear Evan Hansen.”