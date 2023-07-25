Click to share this via email

These actors could have been Ken-tenders.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, “Barbie” casting director Allison Jones revealed which actors almost got to play Kens in the blockbuster.

“Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang, “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt and “Schitt’s Creek” alum Dan Levy were all in the running to star as one of the Kens.

“They were, I’m not kidding,” Jones said, adding that she was “really bummed they couldn’t do it.”

All three actors unfortunately had to opt out of the movie due to scheduling issues, as did actor Jonathan Groff, who had been approached to play Ken’s friend Allan.

“Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this, but I can’t do Allan,'” Jones recalled.

The role ended up going to Michael Cera. As for the Kens, along with Ryan Gosling, actors Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and more ended up playing the Barbie’s iconic accessory.