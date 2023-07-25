Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about why she was pictured without her wedding ring in February.

It was reported earlier this month that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and Mauricio Umanksy were separating after 27 years of marriage.

The couple then shared a joint statement, confirming they weren’t getting a divorce. However, they admitted they “have had a rough year” and asked “to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Richards addressed some photos that fuelled separation rumours earlier this year while appearing in an Amazon Live on Monday.

“You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on,” Richards explained. “And people must assume now, ‘Oh, because Kyle and Maurcio have been going through a hard time, that’s why I didn’t have my ring on.’ That is not why I didn’t have my ring on.”

The reality TV star went on, “I didn’t have my ring on because I lift weights. And it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts. So I take my ring off when I lift weights and I was working out, lifting weights in the gym.”

She recalled how she’d been working out when her daughter Portia, 15, whom she shares with Umansky, wanted to head to school.

“Portia came out and said, ‘Time to go to school,'” Richards continued. “And I jumped in the car, and we were running to grab muffins and coffee she wanted to bring for her teacher in the morning and paparazzi saw me without a ring.”

Richards revealed how the pictures without her wedding ring “sparked a lot of stuff” on “RHOBH” “that actually wasn’t even true.”

“You’ll understand when you see the season,” Richards told viewers.

She said, “But that is not because Mo and I have been having a hard time; that has nothing to do with why I didn’t have a ring on my finger.”

Richards’ comments come after she and Umanksy posted on social media: