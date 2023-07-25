Seth Rogen knew what kind of music he wanted to include on “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”.

The Canadian actor chatted to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about the upcoming flick, with the host mentioning he got a “’90s hip hop” vibe music-wise from the film, just from watching the trailer.

Bustamante questioned whether there was a track from the ’90s that Rogen has on repeat all the time, to which he responded, “Oh so much. I listen to a lot of A Tribe Called Quest. I think, assuming the MPAA cleared it, there’s an Ol’ Dirty Bastard song in this movie, which is hilarious.

“I mean, I still listen to a lot of the music that’s in this movie, and that’s a lot of the reason that a lot of it’s in the movie… it’s a lot of songs that me and Jeff Rowe, the director, ourselves listen to.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Rogen — who is also a producer on the film — revealed he got the chance to pick which character he wanted to play in the movie.

Rogen admitted, “I chose Bebop because I like Bebop.”

The star told Bustamante, “He’s cool. He’s got a nipple ring, he’s got cool sunglasses and a mohawk. Like, how do you beat that?”

As the host joked “he basically is just like you,” Rogen responded, “It’s what I wish I could be, but I’m too afraid.”

Rogen stars alongside the likes of Paul Rudd, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, Natasia Demetriou and more in the flick.

Brady Noon stars as Raphael, Nicolas Cantu plays Leonardo, Micah Abbey stars as Donatello and Shamon Brown Jr. plays Michelangelo.

See more from Rogen’s ET Canada chat in the clip below.