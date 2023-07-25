Click to share this via email

If you know Amazon Canada, you know it’s the place to look for deals. You’ll find new discounts daily, some that stick around for a few hours, some that last a day and some that run for weeks at a time. And, while Prime Day was awesome, a few of these deals are brand new and even better.

Since Amazon Canada can take hours to sift through, we’ve done all that hard work for you. Now read on and prepare to smash that “Add to Cart” button.

Home

Some of the best deals you’ll find today are in the Home category. You can get robotic vacuums for under $200, a set of silicone cooking utensils for $25, an adjustable standing desk for under $400, plus a ton of other *chef’s kiss* deals.

Tech

If you wanna up your electronics game, now’s the time. Right now you can snag a new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Laptop for under $800 and a pair of JBL Tune Headphones for under $50.

Beauty

There are also deep markdowns on select styling tools, vanity accessories and skincare essentials. You can get a GreenLife Nail Lamp for under $16 and over half off a pack of SWISSOKOLAB Under Eye Masks.

Fashion

Treat your wardrobe to some new pieces without breaking your budget. Go hands-free with a Telena Belt Bag (they only cost $19 right now), or grab some LOUMILO Bottega Dupe Earrings for $6.