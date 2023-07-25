The Venice Film Festival on Tuesday released a star-studded and A-list heavy lineup of films that will debut at the 2023 Biennale, including the films vying for this year’s Golden Lion. This was done despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers strike.

This fall’s Venice International Film Festival will mark the world premieres of a number of films, including Ava DuVernay’s “Origin,” Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” David Fincher’s “The Killer” and Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein drama “Maestro.”

The ménage à trois tennis thriller “Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, was originally scheduled to open the 2023 Venice Film Festival in an out-of-competition position.

However, it was dropped last week when MGM stated it would delay the tennis drama’s release date to April 26, 2024.

The festival will instead begin on August 30 with “Comandante,” an Italian historical drama from director Edoardo De Angelis starring Pierfrancesco Favino. On September 9, the 2023 Venice Film Festival will come to a conclusion with the survival thriller “Society of the Snow,” directed by J.A. Bayona and produced for Netflix.

The 80th edition of the festival’s schedule was unveiled by organisers on Tuesday. If the Hollywood actors and writers strike continues, the festival may include a bit less Hollywood glitz than normal on its lovely docks and red carpet in September.

Actors are prohibited from promoting projects from the studios and streamers with whom the union is negotiating as part of the strike.