Christopher Nolan’s latest epic is being censored in some parts of the world.

In “Oppenheimer”, star Florence Pugh is featured nude in multiple scenes in the film, but moviegoers in some countries discovered that the nudity had been censored.

An image from one such scene went viral on Twitter, showing Pugh in a chair, with a black CGI dress added to cover up her nudity.

Some countries are censoring #Oppeneheimer by putting a CGI black dress on Florence Pugh 😭 pic.twitter.com/Bt0Ymxd859 — THEDISCFATHER (@TheDiscFather) July 24, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the scenes in question have been censored for release in India and several countries in the Middle East.

The computer-generated covering was added, sources told the outlet, in lieu of cutting the scene from the film.

Sources added that the edits were made “per usual business practice” for release in countries with laws forbidding nudity.