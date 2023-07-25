Fans of “One Piece” are getting psyched for Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series, and a new trailer and some first-look images have arrived.

“Based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ is a legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other,” notes Netflix in its official synopsis. “Monkey D. Luffy is a young adventurer who has longed for a life of freedom since he can remember. Luffy sets off from his small village on a perilous journey to find the legendary fabled treasure, One Piece, to become King of the Pirates! But in order to find the ultimate prize, Luffy will need to assemble the crew he’s always wanted before finding a ship to sail, searching every inch of the vast blue seas, outpacing the Marines, and outwitting dangerous rivals at every turn.”

The series stars Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Vincent Regan, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward and Chioma Umeala.

“One Piece” creator Oda shared a special message with fans.

“I’ll say this. There were no compromises on this show!” he said. “There was so much that went into it — all of the efforts by the actors, the building of the world and the costumes, presenting things in a way that can only be done in live action, the dialogue–and the entire process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself.”

Check out these just-released photos from the first season of “One Piece”.

One Piece. Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. Emily Rudd as Nami in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. (L to R) Jandre Le Roux as Kuroobi, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. (L to R) Colton Osorio as Young Luffy, Peter Gadiot as Shanks in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. (L to R) Colton Osorio as Young Luffy, Peter Gadiot as Shanks in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. Ilia Paulino as Alvida in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. (L to R) Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Casey Crafford/Netflix © 2023

One Piece. (L to R) Emily Rudd as Nami, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu Arata as Roronoa Zoro in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Casey Crafford/Netflix © 2023

One Piece. Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Casey Crafford/Netflix © 2023

One Piece. Steven Ward as Mihawk in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Casey Crafford/Netflix © 2023

One Piece. Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. (L to R) Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

One Piece. Jeff Ward as Buggy The Clown in season 1 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

“One Piece” sets sail on Aug. 31.