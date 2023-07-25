Click to share this via email

Kelly Ripa is showing off her hubby.

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, the Ripa shared a steamy photo of her husband and “Live” co-host Mark Consuelos.

The picture features the former soap opera star floating on his back on the steps of a pool, showing off his pecks.

“It’s that time of year again 💦,” Ripa wrote.

“Canada’s Drag Race” judge Brad Goreski wrote in the comments, “Mark is hot 365 days a year baby.”

Another follower joked, “I’m gonna go do some pushups,” while someone else said, “I ❤️ Summer Mark.”

Ripa has never been shy about sharing thirst traps on Instagram of her husband enjoying some sun.

Earlier this year, Consuelos joined his wife as the new co-host of “Live”, taking over from Ryan Seacrest.