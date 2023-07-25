Madison Beer is putting her social media skills to good use by shutting down a rude Instagram troll who criticized her weight.

On Sunday, Beer shared a few selfies with her 37.1 million followers, with the simple caption, “lazing on a sunday afternoon.”

One of those followers left a vile comment, which was since been deleted but was captured by Pop Base.

“hey madison i’ve noticed that ur legs and arms are getting fatter..” the troll wrote.

READ MORE: Madison Beer Says She’s ‘Not Going To Let Anyone Shame’ Her Over Nude Video Leaking At 15

“please do some cardio because we men only like skinny girls,” the comment continued. “ur face is already perfect, but please we love a thin-waisted girl.”

Beer, however, was not having it. She fired back, “i wouldn’t touch you with a 10 ten foot pole if you paid me a million dollars.”

Madison Beer claps back at body shamer in her Instagram comments: “i wouldn't touch you with a ten foot pole if you paid me a million dollars” pic.twitter.com/ev7ObwCgqV — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2023

Beer has addressed the mental toll that online bullying has taken on her.

“The worst for [online bullying] is TikTok, which in my opinion has sparked this whole new wave of bullies,” she told NME back in 2021.

READ MORE: Madison Beer Admits It’s ‘Hurtful’ To Be Called A ‘Wannabe Ariana Grande’

“Sometimes, I’ll see a video of myself on my ‘For You’ page and I want to scroll past it as fast as I can,” she added. “Because I know if I look at it, the comments are going to be horrible and hateful to me and below the belt. That stuff is really tough for me to look at.”