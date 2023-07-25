Click to share this via email

Cillian Murphy at the premiere of 'Oppenheimer' in London.

“Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy wants to be in “Barbie.”

“Would I play a Ken in “Barbie 2″? Sure,” Murphy recently told Cinéfilos. “Let’s read the script and let’s have a conversation.”

“I can’t wait to see it,” he added about “Barbie”.

“Can’t wait to see the movie. I think it’s great for cinema. You know, you’ve got all these great movies happening this summer.”

Prior to the July 21 release of both the Christopher Nolan film “Oppenheimer” and the Greta Gerwig-directed “Barbie,” the term “Barbenheimer” was created on the internet.

“Oppenheimer” wasn’t a slouch but “Barbie” launched to a staggering $162 million on its opening weekend. The movie opened to a massive $82 million, which is astounding.

It remains to be seen if Murphy develops into a Ken. He’s still taking everything in that led him to become J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who developed the atomic bomb during World War II, into account at the moment.

Is Oppenheimer a good guy or a bad guy? For Murphy, the topic is nuanced.

“I do think that he believed it would be the weapon to end all wars,” Murphy recently told NME. “He thought that [having the bomb] would motivate countries to form a sort of nuclear world governance. He was naive.”

“Oppenheimer” is now showing in theatres all around the country.