Offest is killing two birds with one stone by addressing his recent Twitter spat with with Cardi B, while also promoting some new music.

The Migos rapper took to Instagram to share a video parodying James Brown’s infamous 1988 interview with CNN’s Sonya Friedman, in which the Godfather of Soul hilariously sidestepped questions about allegations of assaulting his then-wife, even while he was out on bail while facing assault charges.

In Offset’s version, Friedman is played by Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, who Offset, costumed as Brown.

“Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B,” Curtis’ interviewer begins.

“Haaaaaaaa,” Offset responds, impersonating Brown.

“OK, you’re not going to answer my f**king question are you?” Curtis asks.

“There’s no problems,” he responds.

“She seems… upset, Offset,” Curtis continues, with Offset quoting Brown’s response when asked to confirm he was out on bail, quipping, “I’m out on love.”

“But you didn’t answer, really, my question, Offset,” she adds, with Offset responding by singing the opening verse to Brown’s “Prisoner of Love”, before quickly interjecting, “Let’s talk about some music,” just as the video fades out and “July 28” appears.

In the 1988 interview with CNN’s “Sonya Live”, Brown was out on bail after being arrested for allegedly beating then-wife Adrienne Lois Rodriguez with a lead pipe.

Each time Friedman attempts to ask anything related to the charges, his wife, or anything remotely connected to the alleged assault, Brown bursts into song, makes a joke or simply starts talking about something else entirely, although when asked if he was getting divorced he confirmed he’s “single and I wanna mingle.”

Brown and Rodriguez — his third wife — never did get divorced, but he remarried again after her death in 1996.