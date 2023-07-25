Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in POOR THINGS. Photo by Atsushi Nishijima. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

Even though the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’s monster fable “Poor Things” has been confirmed to have its Venice premiere, Searchlight Pictures has postponed the cinema release of the film.

This has been done to ostensibly allow Hollywood actors Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe to promote the commercial release.

The announcement, which coincides with information about the Venice premiere, has Searchlight delaying the release of “Poor Things” to theatres from September 8 until December 8.

Once the Hollywood actors strike is over, the extra time should enable Searchlight to deploy its A-list talent to promote a theatrical release. The historic SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes in Hollywood continue, and the U.S. actors union has forbidden its members from promoting forthcoming films and TV shows connected to big studios or streaming services.

Prior to SAG-AFTRA members joining WGA members on strike lines, “Poor Things” was scheduled for a September release. The movie has Stone coming back to life and finally discovering freedom and a purpose as a Frankenstein-like monster.

In a nod to Mary Shelley’s famous horror novel Frankenstein, Stone portrays Bella Baxter, a creation of the bright and unconventional scientist played by Dafoe. In the film, which also stars Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Christopher Abbott, Ruffalo portrays a suave and promiscuous lawyer.