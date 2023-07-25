With Jungkook’s “Seven,” featuring Latto, taking the top place on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, it’s a good day for both K-pop and rap.

Latto makes history in 2023 by becoming the first rapper to top the Hot 100 thanks to this partnership. Following Jimin’s triumph with “Like Crazy” earlier this year, Jungkook becomes the second member of BTS to score a Hot 100 No. 1 with this amazing accomplishment.

The solo song “Seven” by South Korean artist Jungkook has captivated the music industry, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the chart of July 29, 2023. “Try That in a Small Town” by Jason Aldean was dethroned from the number-one slot by the popular song.

On July 14, Jungkook released the single, which features American rapper Latto, and it quickly rose the charts to take the top spot. Notably, BTS member Jimin’s “Like Crazy” achieved the same accomplishment in April, making this the second time a South Korean solo artist has topped the Hot 100.

Between July 14 and July 20, “Seven” racked up astounding 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million listeners to airplay, and 153,000 combined digital and CD single sales, according to Billboard. Jungkook posted on Weverse, as translated by @BTStranslation_ on Twitter, “Let’s go even higher.” He was humbled and overjoyed by the accomplishment.

Latto’s debut No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Seven” is a remarkable accomplishment for the gifted rapper. Her Top 3 hit, “Big Energy,” which she previously achieved, caused a stir.