Snoop Dogg is disappointing fans but delighting striking actors and writers by cancelling his upcoming shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

On Tuesday, the rapper and actor took to Instagram to announce the cancellation of those shows — which had originally been postponed from June to Oct. 20 and 21 — in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The concerts were to mark the 30th anniversary of his 1993 debut studio album, Doggystyle.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop wrote.

“We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work,” he concluded.

While the strike doesn’t prevent music artists performing live, Snoop has long been a vocal supporter of the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike action.

“The writers are striking because [of] streaming, they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office,” Snoop said while appearing on a panel back in May, as reported by Variety.

As Snoop pointed out, musicians have been experiencing a similar situation with music streaming as actors and writers are experiencing with streaming TV and film content.

“I don’t understand how the f**k you get paid off of that s**t,” Snoop declared. “Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?… That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the f**k is the money?”