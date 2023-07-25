“Barbie” continues to heat up the box office after a blockbuster opening weekend that soared far beyond initial predictions.

According to Variety, on Monday, July 24 — the first day after the film’s opening weekend — “Barbie” added another $26 million in ticket sales.

That, noted the outlet, was the biggest-ever Monday box office for the film’s studio, Warner Bros., eclipsing the studio’s previous Monday record holder, “The Dark Knight” ($24.6 million without adjustment for inflation).

