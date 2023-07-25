“Barbie” continues to heat up the box office after a blockbuster opening weekend that soared far beyond initial predictions.
According to Variety, on Monday, July 24 — the first day after the film’s opening weekend — “Barbie” added another $26 million in ticket sales.
That, noted the outlet, was the biggest-ever Monday box office for the film’s studio, Warner Bros., eclipsing the studio’s previous Monday record holder, “The Dark Knight” ($24.6 million without adjustment for inflation).
“Barbie” can boast of the biggest domestic opening of the year at $162 million, topping “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and its $146 million domestic opening weekend.
In addition, the Greta Gerwig-directed film has also set a new record as the biggest opening for film directed by a woman, overtaking “Captain Marvel” (which brought in $153 million in its debut weekend, and was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.