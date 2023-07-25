Click to share this via email

Simu Liu is being celebrated for offering a definitive answer to an awkward question.

On Monday, the “Barbie” star shared the new music video for his single “Don’t”.

Along with praise from fans for his musical ability, one of the comments posed a question.

“I only have one question, are u homophobic or not? It depends on your answer whether I will be your fan or not.”

Liu offered a response that’s been winning him kudos from fans.

“definitely and unequivocally NOT,” he responded, adding “love and acceptance always.” He ended the message with heart and rainbow emojis.