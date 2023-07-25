Scheana Shay is sharing some details about the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules”, which is currently filming.

With the next season set to delve into the fallout from Tom Sandoval’s betrayal of longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix (Shay’s best friend) by cheating with “VPR” co-star Raquel Leviss, Shay revealed fans of the show can expect some exquisitely awkward moments.

“I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing,” Shay said on Amazon Live (as reported by People), describing a cast trip to a retreat in Lake Tahoe, California. “It was very uncomfortable.”

She agreed that the interaction would “make good TV” because she and Sandoval “were not expecting to be paired together,” assuming she’d be partnered with husband Brock Davies at the retreat.

“Wednesday filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of ‘Vanderpump Rules’,” Shay continued. “My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible.”

Being partnered with Sandoval during the retreat was “not easy,” she explained, seemingly responding to criticism aimed at her for apparently being on good terms with Sandoval while shooting season 11.

“I don’t like what he did to Ariana obviously,” she said. “Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.”

However, she also made clear where her alliance is. “But Team Ariana,” she added. “She’s my girl.”