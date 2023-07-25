David Letterman got his start in the workforce like a lot of people — bagging groceries at his local supermarket while growing up in Indiana.

Now, the former “Late Show” host is revisiting those days in a hilarious new video he shared on Instagram, shot last weekend while he was in Des Moines, Iowa for the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend, in which he .

Letterman was visiting Iowa for the Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend, in his capacity as co-owner of the No. 45 race car driven by Christian Lundgaard and sponsored by Hy-Vee through the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

In the video, Letterman enters a Hy-Vee supermarket in Des Moines, and proceeds to cause his unique brand of hilarious havoc.

“I spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis. And it was the last of the singular independent owned grocery stores, and I loved it and if I can give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that,” he tells the store’s manager, “But I don’t have all day, of course.”

After a brief tour of the supermarket, he joins a couple of staffers to stock shelves.

“Look at this – an open soup here,” he quipped, popping open a can of Campbell’s Soup. “Woah, minestrone!” he marvelled before taking a big swig.

He then made an announcement over the loudspeaker. “Today only! Celery for Hy-Vee shoppers, absolutely free. Help yourself to the celery!” he told customers.

He was also seen chomping into a donut from behind the bakery counter. “This is where they’re making their money, right here,” he said between bites.

Then it was onto the checkout, where he bagged shoppers’ groceries.

“Oh are you making cookies? Chocolate chip? They’re the best,” he observed while packing items into a paper bag. “I’m going to put the chocolate chips in here with the cat food. Is that alright?” he added, before reminding the customer about the free celery. “Did you get any celery?” he deadpanned.

Stay tuned to the end of the video, when Letterman receives an evaluation from the manager.