Whoopi Goldberg took aim at conservative commentators who’ve been complaining that “Barbie” is not only “woke,” but “emasculating” to men.

During the episode, various clips of right-wing criticism of “Barbie” was shown, including complaints that “the left has given Barbie a complete feminist makeover,” that the film is nothing more than “angry feminist claptrap” and, most bizarrely, Texas Senator Ted Cruz accusing moviemakers of “trying to kiss up to the Chinese Communist Party…”

Responding to that criticism, Goldberg did not hold back.

“It’s a movie! It’s a movie about a doll!” she declared.

“I thought y’all would be happy,” she continued. “[Barbie] has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia, so he can’t — it’s a doll movie! And the kids know it’s colourful and it’s Barbie.”

She added: “You guys, I want y’all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie.”

She then showed off the special white Barbie boots she wore just for the show, with white plastic heels full of Barbie doll heads.

“Now look, I love my Barbie,” she added. “It’s a doll movie, guys. I’m shocked that that’s what’s freaking you out these days.”

“It’s fun,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “Greta Gerwig’s brilliant. But also, I’m so taken by some of these right-wing men who have all these thoughts on masculinity,” she continued.

“Like, somehow, the ‘Barbie’ movie is going to make them feel emasculated. No, caring so much about it is honestly the most emasculating thing I could think about it,” Farah Griffin added.

“It’s a movie. That’s what we do. We make movies about all kinds of stuff. We make movies about people who fly, we make movies about dolls who talk and walk,” explained Goldberg, who’s appeared in more than her fair share of movies.

“And they hit two things: they talk about the real world that everybody lives in, and they talk about Barbie world. And they’re two different things. And it’s meant to make you just think or pause, it’s not meant to do anything but give you a good time,” she added. “Go see the movie!”