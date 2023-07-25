Click to share this via email

“Love Island” star plays Emcee Ken in “Barbie”, and during a recent visit with “Piers Morgan Uncensored” he revealed how an NSFW conversation with star Margot Robbie got him the part.

According to Taylor, he and some friends were attending the afterparty at a movie premiere, and he wound up meeting Robbie — who already knew who he was, because she’s a huge “Love Island” fan.

“And then I started talking about male genitalia and the rest is history,” said Taylor.

“Was this true?” Morgan asked, confused.

“I didn’t make that up,” Taylor responded. “A friend of mine has a micro-penis.”

“How small? I mean, you were telling Margot Robbie,” Morgan asked.

“It’s small. I’d say an inch,” said Taylor.

“And this is how you managed to get inside Margot Robbie’s head to end up playing Ken?” Morgan queried.

“I will say I panicked and I just said whatever came to my head,” Taylor said of his strange conversation with Robbie.

“It was relevant,” Taylor continued, “like, people were talking about penises.”

“This is how you basically wooed Margot Robbie to get in the movie. Next thing, 18 months later, you are in Barbie,” Morgan marvelled.