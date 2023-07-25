Shooting a film or TV series on location in New York City comes with some unique challenges, all of which have been faced by “Sex and the City” and its new revival series, “And Just Like That”.

During a recent appearance on the “Table for Two” podcast, star Sarah Jessica Parker discussed the obstacles faced when shooting scenes in the always-crowded streets of Manhattan.

“The crowd control is an issue… You are asking everyone, please be quiet when we call ‘action,'” she explained.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Why She Never Went Nude On ‘Sex And The City: ‘I Just Never Felt Comfortable Exposing Myself’

“No cameras, no shutters… The crowds tend to be really cooperative and sweet — they’re excited to be there,” she added.

The paparazzi photographers who stalk the production, however, are an entirely different manner.

“But it’s the paparazzi that is a more complicated affair because you can hear their shutters and it can ruin a take,” she added.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Reason Kim Cattrall Agreed To Return For ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo

“They are typically right next to the lens or right over the shoulder of the person whom you’re playing opposite in the scene,” Parker continued.

“So they are in your eye line all the time and some are doing it purposefully… That’s really hard and it’s been years of that and some are more provocative than others,” she shared. “That is our cross to bear that we have to make peace with, but I struggle with it a bit.”