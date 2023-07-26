Hulk Hogan is engaged!

According to TMZ Sports, which was first to break the news, the former wrestling pro and his girlfriend, Sky Daily, 44, got engaged last week after over a year of dating. Per the outlet, Hogan popped the question at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

Hogan, 69, told TMZ Sports that while he was nervous about proposing, his fears were quelled when Daily said “Yes.” The pair are both parents, with the WWE Hall of Famer dad to Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32, from his previous marriage to Linda Hogan. Daily, meanwhile, is a mom to three children of her own. Per the outlet, Hogan “fell in love with all of them.”

Hogan and the yoga instructor started dating early last year, following his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, with whom he was married for 11 years.

In February 2022, Hogan took to Twitter to announce that the marriage was over and that his divorce from McDaniel was already finalized, tweeting, “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

This will be Hogan’s third marriage, following his marriage to McDaniel in 2010, and his 26-year marriage to his first wife, Linda.