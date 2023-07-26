Doja Cat is getting the wrong kind of attention. Not long after lashing out at her own fan base and telling them to “get a job,” the 27-year-old rapper-singer is losing fans by the thousands on social media.

According to multiple reports, the “Attention” singer has lost over 187,000 followers on Instagram alone. What’s more, some of her biggest fan accounts have deactivated their Twitter pages in protest of how she’s been treating her most ardent fans.

Doja Cat, who has been known for getting confrontational with her fans (on social media, anyway), went off in a since-deleted tweet in which she blasted her fans for referring to themselves as “kittenz” or “kitten.” She tweeted, “My fans don’t get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

When a fan account who uses the handle @thekittenzweb asked, “[w]hat should I change my name to since you don’t like the tern kitten[?]” Doja Cat responded with, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s not too late.”

So, they did. Some of her largest fan accounts deleted their page — The Kittens Room, Doja HQ and Doja Cat News.

Doja Cat, who also said she found it “creepy” that her fans use the singer’s real name, Amala Zandile Dlamini, as their Twitter handle, also came under fire this week after a fan asked, “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys),” to which the singer responded with, “I don’t though cuz i don’t even know y’all.”

She didn’t stop there. A fan responded, “and we don’t know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin. mind you you’d be NOTHING without us. you’d be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band miss high school drop out…..” Doja Cat doubled down saying, “nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother b**ch you sound like a crazy person.”

The latest backlash comes just over a year after Doja Cat said she was quitting music after fans put her on blast for not apologizing for a cancelled concert in Paraguay in March 2022.

The situation began after the opening day of Paraguay’s Asunciónico Festival was cancelled due to flooding, meaning Doja Cat did not perform in the country. While the cancellation wasn’t her fault, fans online expressed frustration that she didn’t acknowledge the missed show online, instead apologizing for not putting on “a good enough show” in Brazil.

After one fan wrote that it was “too late” to apologize to her Paraguayan fans, Doja Cat tweeted, “I’m not sorry.”

As pointed out by NME, Doja Cat’s fan revolt couldn’t have come at a worse time. She announced last month her first-ever headlining tour, “Scarlet”. The 24-date tour kicks off in San Francisco on Halloween night.

