Ethan Slater’s new romance with Ariana Grande was apparently a real surprise for his ex-wife.

According to TMZ, sources say that Lilly Jay, the ex-wife of the Broadway actor, with whom he shares a child, feels that he abandoned their family.

Jay is reportedly devastated that their family was broken up, and is upset that their son, born in August 2022, will have to grow up with his parents separated.

Sources also told the outlet that Jay and Slater are not on good terms amid the split and his new romance with the pop star, with his ex-wife feeling he turned his back on their family.

It is also reported that Grande used to hang out with Slater and Jay while they were still married, including liking his Mother’s Day tribute to his wife on Instagram in May.

Sources have said that the romance between Slater and Grande, who are co-starring in the musical film “Wicked”, began several months ago.

“It’s understandable that emotions are high and it’s hard seeing your ex move on, especially in such a public way, and her friends are trying to protect her. But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship,” another source said.

Sources have said that both Slater and Grande were already split from their spouses when their romance began. Grande split from husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year.