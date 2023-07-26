Click to share this via email

Blake Lively went to extreme lengths to make sure her 2022 Met Gala dress looked perfect while on display in Kensington Palace.

The “Gossip Girl” actress hopped over the rope to make some adjustments at the “Crown to Couture” exhibition, with her sharing a clip online.

She captioned the video, “When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit.

“Happy almost Virgo season folx.”

Credit: Instagram/Blake Lively

Lively gave a shout-out to jewelry designer, Lorraine Schwartz, who created her crown for the star-studded event.

“This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace,” Lively captioned another snap.

She added, “I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this… just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”

Credit: Instagram/Blake Lively

Lizzo’s 2022 Met Gala Thom Browne ensemble and Lady Gaga’s 2020 MTV Awards dress by Christopher John Rogers are also on display among over 200 items at the lavish exhibit.

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds have been spending a lot of time in the U.K. recently, with him buying Welsh soccer time Wrexham A.F.C in 2020 with Rob McElhenney.