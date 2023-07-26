Ariana Madix got a dig in at her ex.

On Tuesday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star made her big special guest appearance on “Love Island USA”, and she made sure to take a shot at Tom Sandoval.

Hosting a game of “Mr. and Mrs.”, the reality star told the contestants, “I can’t wait to see who’s actually been taking the time to get to know one another.”

She then added, “Take it from me, it’s important to know who you’re dating or sharing a bed with. And if they’re not the one for you, trust me, it’s better to find out sooner rather than later.”

Though she didn’t name him, everyone immediately understood Madix to be referencing Sandoval, who cheated on her with their “VPR” co-star Raquel Leviss in a months-long affair that came to light earlier this year.

In an episode of “Vanderpump Rules” back in May, Sandoval actually referenced “Love Island” in a conversation with Madix, in which she said she wanted to be spending more quality time together.

“I don’t have time to watch 50 goddamn episodes of ‘Love Island,’” Sandoval told her. “That is your definition of quality time, not the definition of quality time.”

He then explained that his idea of quality time involved skinny-dipping and going off to “take some mushrooms together and watch the sun rise.”

Madix and Sandoval split in March when the affair was exposed.