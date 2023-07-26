Lisa Rinna has spoken out about the “disgusting” environment on set of “Days of Our Lives” following an internal misconduct investigation of the show’s director/co-executive producer, Albert Alarr.

The actress, who’s occasionally appeared on the show over the years as Billie Reed, took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday to recount her time working on set under the direction of Alarr.

Her remarks come after it was revealed earlier Tuesday that Alarr, 67, had undergone a nine-week internal investigation in which 30-40 people, primarily women, were interviewed after several misconduct allegations were made against him. The investigation began in March after an initial complaint relating to recent layoffs was made by a female employee. The woman also claimed that working females on the show were “disproportionally impacted” and weren’t receiving equal pay.

“Karma is a b***h,” Rinna, 60, captioned a screenshot of an article about the investigation, as per Daily Mail.

“Well, this took a long time… Let’s see when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn’t believe the work environment,” she continued. “It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems.”

In 1992, Rinna originated the character Billie, then left the show in 1995. She returned in 2002, reprising her role until 2003, then again from 2012 until 2013 and, in February 2018, she appeared in a few episodes. She last returned as the feisty character in 2021.

Alarr’s investigation was conducted by “Days of Our Lives”‘ distributor, Sony Pictures Television, after he was accused of abusive behaviour, inappropriate remarks and “groping” actresses on set, as per Deadline.

According to the outlet, the investigation focused on an incident that occurred “five to six years ago” in which Alarr “forcefully grabbed and kissed a [“Days of Our Lives”] actress without her consent at an event after the show had won an award, leaving her horrified.”

Meanwhile, witnesses to Alarr’s behaviour claimed that the issues at hand “had always been present” but escalated in 2015 when he was named co-executive producer.

“He became much more tyrannical,” an anonymous “Days of Our Lives” veteran said. “I think he became much more aware of his unilateral power, and that Ken [the executive producer of Corday Productions — the show’s production company] wasn’t going to be involved in decision-making. And I think [Alarr] took the ball and ran with it, and I think it’s ruined the show.”

Another “DOOL” veteran noted that “it’s kind of a running joke that everything that comes out of Albert’s mouth is inappropriate.”

One staffer compared the working environment to a “frat house,” in which sexual remarks about women were “normalized.”

Two additional sources recounted filming a love scene, claiming that Alarr told the male actor in front of his female co-star and crew: “You’re f*****g horny, man, you just want to f**k her.”

Elsewhere, another source highlighted a recent incident, which allegedly took place one year ago, where Alarr “humiliated” an actress while filming an intimate scene. He reportedly told the star, who was in her early 40s at the time, to “try and remember what it was like when you were young and vibrant” because she was trying to cover herself with a sheet. Though Alarr reportedly apologized to the actress, she was allegedly informed months later that her character would be written off the show.

One person claimed that the reason why Alarr’s alleged misconduct was obscured for so long is due to the show’s “lack” of HR procedures, given that “DOOL” films in Burbank while HR is based at Sony TV in Culver City. As a result, HR issues go through producers and are then “most likely” handled by Alarr.

The investigation — now complete — concluded with Alarr, who admitted to “at least some” of the allegations, simply receiving a written warning, keeping his co-executive producer and director roles. The outcome has left the cast and crew in “shock, disbelief, disappointment and anger.” Furthermore, Alarr was asked to undergo training that will explain what constitutes harassment.

The investigation was confirmed by Corday Production in a statement saying that they had “taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

In March, “Days of Our Lives”, which currently airs on Peacock, was renewed for two additional seasons.