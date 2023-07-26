Kristen Bell takes a relaxed approach to parenthood.

The “Frozen” actress — who shares daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9 with husband Dax Shepard — spoke to Kelly Clarkson on Monday’s episode of her talk show.

The pair were chatting about recently visiting Disneyland, before talk turned to whether they’d let their kids try alcohol.

Bell admitted, “My kids have ordered non-alcoholic beers at restaurants before,” insisting it “sounds insane” before adding some context.

READ MORE: Dax Shepard Wishes Wife Kristen Bell Happy Birthday: ‘World’s Hottest Jujitsu Practitioner’

She continued, “Context is important, we’ve learned that over the last few years.

“My husband and I, when we walked the babies at night in our neighbourhood, when my daughter was really little — he is a recovering addict, but he likes non-alcoholic beer — so he popped one open, he’d have her on his chest, and we’d walk and look at the sunset.

“So, as a baby, she was like, pawing at it, and sometimes she would suck on the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family.”

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Photobombs Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard At Star-Studded Shania Twain Concert

Bell and Clarkson commented on there being no alcohol in the drink, as Bell joked once her daughter ordered it in a restaurant she realized the beverage should probably be saved for “home time.”

The “Good Place” actress added, “But then I’m sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I’m not doing anything wrong.

“That’s your problem.”