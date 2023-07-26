Drake is a true momma’s boy.

During his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday night, the Canadian rapper brought his mom, Sandi Graham, onstage to serenade her.

With the two of them seated on a big couch on the stage, Drake sang his 2011 song “Look What You’ve Done.”

In fact, the song itself is a tribute to his mom, as well as his grandmother and uncle, with lyrics expressing his candid feelings about growing up with a single mom.

“They love your son, man, that boy gone/ You get the operation you dreamed of/ And I finally send you to Rome/ And get to make good on my promise/ It all worked out, girl, we should’ve known/ ‘Cause you deserve it,” Drake raps on the track.

On Twitter, fans shared the emotional moment from the concert.

Couldn’t have been me… I’d be crying lol https://t.co/hkO9CHipsx — CJ (@cdotjones) July 26, 2023

One of my fav Drake songs ever, can’t imagine how surreal it is to be able to perform it in front of mom after everything coming to fruition https://t.co/sF9D3Cja6q — Griffin (@GriffinsMusic) July 26, 2023

I’m so emotional watching drake rap “ look what you’ve done “ to his mom 🥺🥺 — BIGA (@lifewith_amanda) July 26, 2023

The moment with his mom was reminiscent of earlier shows on his It’s All a Blur Tour, in which Drake sat on a couch with a person playing his younger self.