Justin and Hailey Bieber take their dogs out in Malibu.

The Biebers were pictured enjoying some quality time with their pups this week.

Justin and Hailey were snapped grabbing a bite to eat at Howdy’s in Malibu, walking their adorable dogs Piggy Lou and Oscar.

Hailey Bieber steps out in Malibu. — Splash News

Justin and Hailey Bieber are pictured with their dogs in Malibu. — Splash News

Oscar joined the family in 2018, while the pair confirmed their latest addition, Piggy Lou, in November.

Hailey showed off her toned abs in a grey crop top and jeans for the outing, while Justin donned a beige hoodie, baggy jeans and a white tank top.

Hailey appeared to have some guac and chips in her hand as the family were pictured leaving the restaurant.

The supermodel announced their new addition to the family, Piggy Lou, in November by sharing an adorable snap of the pup wearing a piggy costume.